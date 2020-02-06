× Burlington man arrested on multiple drug charges

BURLINGTON, Iowa– Police say they have made a new arrest in their ongoing drug investigation in the Burlington area.

For the past several month’s detectives with the Southeast Iowa Narcotics Task Force and the Iowa Department of Narcotics Enforcement (DNE) have been following up on information pertaining to a subject who was dealing large quantities of narcotics in the Burlington area.

Police say on Thursday, February 6 Police executed a search warrant on Higbee Street in Burlington, Iowa.

They arrested Andre Sanders 51, on multiple charges including possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine a class b felony, possession with intent to deliver marijuana a class d felony, possession of a firearm by a felon a class d felony, and unlawful possession of an offensive weapon a class d felony. Sanders was additionally charged with six (6) Des Moines county warrants including but not limited to possession of a firearm by a felon a class d felony

Sanders is being held on no bond pending a court appearance. Police say additional arrests are expected.