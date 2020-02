Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa-- The finalists to be the next superintendent at Bettendorf schools met with the community on Thursday, February 6.

One candidate, Doctor Michelle Morse, has more than 25 years of experience and is currently an Assistant Superintendent in California. Doctor Morse has ties to the Quad Cities being an Augustana graduate.

Robert Callaghan also has decades of experience. He currently serves as Superintendent for Newton, Iowa schools.