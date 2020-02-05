YOUR HEALTH: All-in-one pill could better treat illnesses and reduce drug mistakes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NASHVILLE, Tennessee – A survey by "Consumer Reports" shows that on average Americans take as many as four prescribed medications regularly.

That can lead to problems.

Scientists want to find better ways to medicate some of the most common conditions, such as high blood pressure and high cholesterol, by wrapping it all into one pill.

Ann Gwin thinks that's great.

"If you read my medical history, I sound like a train wreck," she said.

Between her high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, and heart disease, Ann takes several medications.

"Some of the pills I take once a day, some I take twice a day, some pills I take two at one time and one at another time," she explained.

"So it gets a little confusing sometimes."

Dr. Daniel Munoz is a Vanderbilt University cardiologist who led a study that suggests a single pill containing doses of four medications to treat high blood pressure and high cholesterol, the leading risk factors for strokes and heart attacks, can simplify the lives of those taking medications.

It's called a polypill.

"If you can just remember to take that one pill a day, it gives somebody a real head start in trying to achieve a healthy life," said Dr. Daniel Munoz.

A trial was conducted with 303 patients. Half of them took a polypill and the other half continued with their usual care.

"So our study shines light on the very real possibility that the polypill could play a role in how we work to prevent heart disease in this country." - Dr. Munoz

At the end of the trial, the group that took the polypill was able to reduce their blood pressure and cholesterol more than the usual care group.

"We think those translate to about a 25 percent reduction in the risk of experiencing a stroke or a heart attack over the subsequent ten years," said Dr. Munoz.

Ann, who currently takes four medications just for her high blood pressure, thinks that's amazing news.

"Even if he could put some of them together, it would cut down on how many I have to keep track of."

