Why the incoming snow system is trending toward “dud”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's looking more and more likely that the Quad Cities will not receive much, if any, snow over the next 24 hours. Let's look at how that changed. Yesterday morning, my gut was telling me 2-4 inches of snow was possible with this upcoming system. Last night, James trended downward to 1-3 inches. This morning, I believe some in our area will not even get any accumulation with this system.

Here's why this system is likely to be a dud.

The area of low pressure producing significant snow in Oklahoma will not be the low that develops and moves north. That one will be developing in the state of Mississippi, with a track toward Buffalo, New York. That track is way too far to the east to give the Quad Cities much snow.

Still, some significant snow is anticipated from St. Louis, up through Central Illinois and Northern Indiana. Some places like Springfield and Champaign could see more than 6 inches locally. But closer to us, Peoria probably doesn't get more than 4 inches and Galesburg to Princeton: 2.

Still, a Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect beginning at noon, lasting for 24 hours for areas south and east of the Quad Cities.

Use caution if you're traveling...especially early Thursday morning.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen