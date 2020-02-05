× Whitey’s Ice Cream Wants YOUR Help Creating New Flavor

Have you ever wanted to create your own ice cream flavor? Now’s your chance!

Whitey’s Ice Cream is holding a flavor contest. You have between now and Sunday, February 16th to submit your idea. Click here to do so.

Whitey’s will narrow down the submissions to determine the two finalists. You will then vote online for your favorite flavor to determine the winner.