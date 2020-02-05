× Voters say the Iowa caucus numbers don’t add up and people are freaking out

The Iowa Caucuses are long over but results are still being tabulated and released.

The delay in results that were expected February 3rd has many people angry about the time it’s taking to report numbers and what some say is the unnecessarily convoluted way in which it is run.

And the questions are coming from inside the state of Iowa and far from its borders.

With 86% of precincts reporting results from the Iowa caucuses, several inconsistencies were seen with the latest batch of numbers, according to Black Hawk County Supervisor Chris Schwartz.

The state party is now being forced to walk back their error of giving @BernieSanders delegates to @DevalPatrick who received zero votes in Black Hawk County. Press can dm me. https://t.co/yaS8pXvYM7 — Chris Schwartz (@SchwartzForIowa) February 5, 2020

Two weeks ago, Drake University Political science professor Dr. Dennis Goldford told WQAD.com you shouldn’t “pay that much attention to the numbers” but instead to the final delegate count.

But eagle-eyed voters have seen all those numbers change multiple times throughout the day, in ways they say don’t make sense.

As results were continuing to be released on Wednesday afternoon, the Iowa Democratic Party said on Twitter that there was a mistake in the results that were being corrected. Within about 30 minutes, the account said the results were corrected.

According to political activist and podcast host Shaun King from New York, several precinct captains publicly said they submitted the votes over 24 hours prior, and they have yet to be reported by the IDP. King called into question why the party had yet to report the numbers.

It's not just that it's Day #3 of waiting for 29% of the votes in Iowa to be reported, it's that they haven't even bothered to say why they haven't released that 29%. And that precinct captains in that 29% publicly said they submitted the votes over 24 hours ago. — Shaun King (@shaunking) February 5, 2020

Several Twitter users were comparing results from Black Hawk County against the Iowa Democratic Party results and asking why the numbers were so different.

Blackhawk county commissioner @SchwartzForIowa released his county’s #iowacaucases results revealing inconsistencies even in the “corrected” IDP vote count. How many other counties are having their results falsely reported by the IDP? Every county needs to #ReleaseTheResults now https://t.co/9BzFBe0A0l — Harvard Students for Bernie (@Harvard4Bernie) February 5, 2020

I mean, yes. It's pretty obvious from the data that's what happened. But it is absolutely unacceptable to spend over 24 hours confirming the results and then report inaccurate results when you finally do. It's absolutely insane. — Peter Sterne (@petersterne) February 5, 2020

The most likely explanation is an error, according to San Francisco International Airport commissioner Peter Sterne. Opinions like his have been popping up amid three days of intense scrutiny across the nation. Others suspect more sinister reasons for the inconsistencies.

Blackhawk county commissioner @SchwartzForIowa released his county’s #iowacaucases results revealing inconsistencies even in the “corrected” IDP vote count. How many other counties are having their results falsely reported by the IDP? Every county needs to #ReleaseTheResults now https://t.co/9BzFBe0A0l — Harvard Students for Bernie (@Harvard4Bernie) February 5, 2020

Uhhhhhhhh the IDP is now reporting vote totals from Black Hawk County that are at odds with what Black Hawk County themselves have reported pic.twitter.com/nbLa6mSuvO — Pete Guaido (@lib_crusher) February 5, 2020

Take a look at IDP’s 2020 Caucus Results

Many are accusing the party incompetence or of withholding results.

However, users on Twitter say the unofficial results from the IDP have changed multiple times with delegates changing between candidates seemingly at random.

Imagine telling everyone about the importance of voting and participating in the Democratic process, only to see that your vote could be given to an entirely different candidate either purposely or due to sheer incompetence. How embarrassing is this country #iowacaucases — Plant Dad (@Succulents5eva) February 5, 2020

The errors seemingly shown in these tweets are no longer visible on the IDP’s results spreadsheet.

This is fantastic reporting. Apparently there are 41 possible delegates from the satellite caucuses, and it looks like Bernie will win these and close the gap. #IowaCaucuses #iowacaucases https://t.co/YDBq09bcJR — Aatif Rashid — Bernie 2020 (@Aatif_Rashid) February 5, 2020

Tentative results show Pete Buttigieg in the lead, with Bernie Sanders following in second.