Some phone lines down in Clinton County

CLINTON, Iowa — Callers trying to reach offices within Clinton County may be having trouble.

According to the Clinton County Auditor, some of the lines were down on Wednesday, February 5.

For residents trying to reach the Clinton County Attorney’s Office, you are asked to dial 563-243-6210 extension 6281.

For residents trying to reach the Clerk of Courts Office, call 563-243-6210 ext. 6213

Crews were working to get the lines back up, said the county auditor. There was no timeline for restoration.