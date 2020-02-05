× President Trump impeachment acquittal on track, but Romney to vote to convict

President Donald Trump is on the verge of acquittal by the Senate. An afternoon vote will bring an end to only the third presidential impeachment trial in American history.

The 3 p.m. CT vote is expected to be swift after Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts brings the proceedings to order for a final time. Before that, senators will have one last chance to make statements during the morning session.

One key Republican, Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, announced on the Senate floor that he was breaking with his party. But Republicans hold a 53-47 majority in the Senate — and a full two-thirds would be needed for conviction.

Romney appeared to choke up as he spoke of his deep faith and “oath before God” demanding that he vote for impeachment.

My thoughts on today’s impeachment vote → https://t.co/Tk1OJWnEdc — Senator Mitt Romney (@SenatorRomney) February 5, 2020

Some Republican senators, like Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, last week acquiesced that Trump did what he is accused of. But it is not expected they will vote guilty.

Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia, has floated the idea of censure. It left some wondering if the centrist will join Republicans in acquitting Trump.

House Democrats argued during the trial that Trump’s abuse of presidential power was unprecedented when he held up nearly $400 million in military aid to Ukraine in exchange for an announcement by that country to investigate potential Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. The House probe was launched after it was learned Trump asked President Volodymyr Zelensky for the “favor” during a July 25 phone call. The aid that was held was seen as vital for Ukraine as it battles neighboring Russia.

The House argued that Trump attempted to use the power of the Oval Office to pressure a foreign power to help him ensure his re-election in November. House managers warned that he will be more emboldened to try again if acquitted.

Trump’s legal team countered with multiple arguments and ultimately concluded that what the president did does not rise to the level of removing him from office.

Throughout the investigation, Trump argued it was a “perfect phone call” and that people should “read the transcript.” The White House released abbreviated notes about the call but never released the transcript verbatim.

Trump did not mention impeachment as he gave his State of the Union address before Congress Tuesday.

The end of the trial will also be significant for three of the jurors. Senators Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Michael Bennet of Colorado are running for the Democratic presidential nomination. They have been mostly forced off the campaign trail to sit in on the trial. Sanders and Warren are both headed toward a top-three finish in the Iowa caucuses. Bennet received little support from voters.

This is the third impeachment trial of a president in U.S. history. None have been convicted and removed from office.