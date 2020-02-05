See Iowa Caucus results here

Police: Robber makes off with cash from Davenport bank

Posted 12:14 pm, February 5, 2020, by , Updated at 12:16PM, February 5, 2020

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Police are trying to find a robber they said got away with money from a Davenport bank.

The incident happened around 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, February 5 at the U.S. Bank at 3600 North Division Street, according to the Davenport Police Department.

Police said a white male came into the bank, went up to a worker and implied that he had a weapon before demanding money.

He was described as wearing a dark coat, dark hat and sunglasses.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online.

