On A Mother Level: Micaela’s Hope

Alma Brunson lost her 16-year-old daughter Micaela to suicide back in 2016. Through her grief, Alma’s mission now is to change the way families talk about suicide, depression and anxiety. She and her husband have been working to honor Micaela’s life through scholarships, organ donation awareness, blood drives and programs to offer more resources for those facing mental health problems.

Micaela Brunson Memorial Blood Drive

Visit any Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center

Monday, Feb. 10-Friday, Feb. 14

The group code to donate in honor of Micaela is #3427