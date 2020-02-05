President Trump acquitted on all charges in impeachment trial

Moline Senior Battles Cancer

Posted 5:24 pm, February 5, 2020, by

Moline Senior Jay Akers is battling cancer.  Jay is a part of the swim team and found he he has a tumor on his brain stem.  Jay is undergoing radiation treatments in Iowa City.  His teammates made sure that Jay was still part of Senior Night.

