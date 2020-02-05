Moline Senior Jay Akers is battling cancer. Jay is a part of the swim team and found he he has a tumor on his brain stem. Jay is undergoing radiation treatments in Iowa City. His teammates made sure that Jay was still part of Senior Night.
Moline Senior Battles Cancer
