Mitt Romney to vote to convict Trump, likely the only Republican to do so

Sen. Mitt Romney has announced that he will vote to convict President Trump of abuse of power, likely becoming the only Republican to do so in the president’s impeachment case.

Romney said on the Senate floor that Trump was “guilty of an appalling abuse of public trust” when he pressured Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, saying that “a president can indeed commit acts against the public trust that are so egregious” that they “demand removal from office.”

LIVE UPDATES: Impeachment trial of President Trump

Romney choked up as he delivered his speech on the Senate floor and talked about the importance of his faith and the oath he made at the start of the Senate trial.

The Senate will vote at 3 p.m. CT for each of the two articles of impeachment — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The outcome is a forgone conclusion: Senate Republicans have a 53-47 majority in the chamber, and a two-thirds majority is required for conviction.

While the Utah Republican won’t be enough to remove Trump from office, Romney’s vote will deny the President complete backing from Republicans in the House and Senate on impeachment.

The senator said his decision to vote to convict the president was “the hardest decision” he has ever had to make.

Romney, along with Susan Collins of Maine, were the only two Republicans to vote last week in favor of allowing new witnesses and documents at the trial. It was not enough as Republicans were able to block it, 51-49.

Collins said Tuesday she will not vote to convict Trump.

The Senate impeachment trial is scheduled to come to a close Wednesday afternoon. It’s expected he will be acquitted, bringing an end to a saga that started more than six months ago with Trump’s phone call to a foreign leader asking for “a favor.”

Even before the trial started, it was expected that Trump would not come close to the 67 votes needed to convict. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said as much, adding that he was coordinating with the White House counsel that was defending Trump.

Aside from Romney, Republican senators have mostly been in lock-step and shown little sign of being convinced to vote guilty.

This article includes reporting from CNN.