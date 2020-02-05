× Light snowfall still on track for most tonight… Quiet weather pattern to follow

A Winter Weather Advisory for areas south and east of the Quad Cities until noon Thursday.

Light snow will slowly develop from south to north heading into the evening and overnight hours before tapering to flurries Thursday morning. Still keeping a 1-3 inch band where the advisory is located along and southeast of the US-34 corridor, including Galesburg, Kewanee, and Mendota. An inch or less the farther north and west of the band as you go.

The passage of this system will lead a pretty quiet weather pattern with broken cloudiness right through the weekend. Not much will be shaken from these clouds with the exception of a few flurries or light snow shower heading into the weekend.

Temperatures will remain in the lower 30s for daytime highs and 20s for overnight lows.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Here’s a look at the hour-by-hour forecast from the StormTrack 8 Weather App!

