President Trump acquitted on all charges in impeachment trial

January 2020 becomes Earth’s warmest January on record

Posted 3:49 pm, February 5, 2020, by

The European agency Copernicus Climate Change Service has estimated that the average temperature during January was 0.77°C warmer than normal when compared to average temperatures between the years of 1981-2000. Previously, the year 2016 held the record for the warmest January of all time with January 2017 coming in at a close second.

IMAGE: COPERNICUS CLIMATE CHANGE SERVICE / ECMWF

Most notably, Europe experienced temperatures that were 3.1°C warmer than the 30-year-average for January. Similarly, areas from Norway to Russia also experienced a substantial rise in the average temperature by more than 6°C in January, breaking the record in the last 30 years.

Many parts of the world also experienced above-average temperatures including the United States, eastern Canada, Japan, eastern China, Southeast Asia, New South Whales in Australia and a few locations in Antarctica.

Temperature records suggest that the top seven warmest years on record are all from the last decade (2010-2019) and the world’s five warmest years have all occurred since 2015.

Atmospheric carbon dioxide concentrations in parts per million (ppm) for the past 800,000 years, based on EPICA (ice core) data. The peaks and valleys in carbon dioxide levels track the coming and going of ice ages (low carbon dioxide) and warmer interglacials (higher levels). Throughout these cycles, atmospheric carbon dioxide was never higher than 300 ppm; in 2018, it reached 407.4 ppm (black dot). NOAA Climate.gov, based on EPICA Dome C data (Lüthi, D., et al., 2008) provided by NOAA NCEI Paleoclimatology Program.

The emission of excessive greenhouse gases is blamed for the continued rise in global temperatures. The year 2018 recorded the highest global average carbon dioxide level at 407.4 parts per million, which is said to be the highest in the past eight million years.

The United Nations said last year that manmade greenhouse gas emissions needed to fall 7.6 percent annually over the next decade to cap global warming at 1.5°C above preindustrial levels.

Here in the Quad Cities, our January ended up coming in at 5.5°F (or 15°C) above normal for the month. When compared to other Januarys, it ranks as the 23rd warmest January on record.  Temperature data for the Quad Cities goes back to 1874. Certainly, so far our winter season has been remarkably mild, with only a few hits of Arctic air at times.

The long-range outlook calls for temperatures to average below normal by the middle of February through the beginning of March.

Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.