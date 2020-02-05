As critics question the Iowa Caucus following delayed results, others defend the process

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa -- Some critics are questioning whether the Iowa Caucus should continue to be the first in the nation, and whether the state should have a caucus at all.

"I think we have to have a conversation about Iowa being dead. First of all, the state does not reflect the diversity of our party," says Yvette Simpson, CEO of Democracy for America. "Second, this caucus thing is unwieldy and I don't know about you, I'm worried about Nevada."

The critiques followed delayed final caucus results, which are still continuing to roll in. But, some say changing the Iowa Caucus would only hurt the state, like former republican state senator Maggie Tinsman.

"I think the caucus is valuable in Iowa. It's the beginning of rural democracy," Tinsman says. "It gives us, as a small state, some latitude to have some input into who are going to be the final candidates."

She adds that the format of the caucuses, including conversations had at both democratic and republican precincts, contribute to the experience of the caucus. And, Tinsman says switching to a primary election would hurt the state.

"I don't think (presidential candidates) would come here," she says. "I think Iowa will be ignored."

Visit Quad Cities CEO and President Dave Herrell says not only do the caucuses bring candidates to the state, but they also bring millions of dollars to countless industries across Iowa as thousands of people visit and work in the area.

"Well it could be things like vendors, people that are putting on events, caterers, and people making signs," Herrell says. "A lot of times that gets missed (because) people automatically gravitate towards hotels and restaurants, but its also coffee shops and transportation and gas tax."

Former Scott County Democrats Chair Thom Hart says that the causes also bring campaign offices to the Quad Cities, which includes hundreds of staffers and volunteers working and living the community.

While Herrell says that he's confident businesses would be able to recover if the Iowa Caucus were switched out for a primary election, he knows that many do rely on that income every couple years.

"You can forecast for it, but if it were to go away, how do you supplement that?" Herrell says. "What are the ways on how you can combat losing the caucuses and what does that mean in terms of economic value?"

State lawmakers would have to change Iowa law in order to switch the caucus to a primary election, and the law currently requires the Iowa caucuses to be the first voting done in the nation.