After Romney breaks from party vote local Republicans express disdain

Utah Senator Mitt Romney, the lone Republican to break ranks with the GOP in Wednesday’s impeachment vote, invoked his faith to explain his decision shortly before he cast his vote.

“As a senator-juror I swore an oath, before God, to exercise “impartial justice.” I’m profoundly religious. My faith is at the heart of who I am.” Romney said, choking and pausing before he continued: “I take an oath before God as enormously consequential.”

Invoking his faith, Romney found President Donald Trump guilty on the first article of impeachment, abuse of power.

At the Scott County Republican Party headquarters on Eastern Avenue, volunteers took a break from their work on Trump’s reelection bid, to watch senators cast their historic vote.

David Millage, chair of the Scott County Republican Party, supported Romney in his presidential bid in 2012. Now, he said, he has lost all faith in Romney.

“I was very disappointed in Mitt Romney, I was thankful that all the Republicans kept to their word.”

The remaining 52 Senate Republicans voted to acquit on both impeachment articles.

“It’s obvious to me that Mitt Romney is not a lawyer. I’m a lawyer, and there’s no way the standard of proof offered by the Democrats could even come close to impeachable.”

President Trump won Scott County with 94 percent of the votes in Monday’s Republican caucus.

The County Party Chair said the impeachment trial may even bolster Trump's reelection bid.

“I think a lot of people were upset by the tactics used by the Democrats in the House. It’s brought the Republican Party closer together, behind Donald Trump.”

As for Mitt Romney he said the senator shouldn’t be kicked out of the GOP.

“I just think he ought to be shunned,” he said.