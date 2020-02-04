Woman finds missing dog on beer cans promoting shelter dogs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(AP) -- A dog in Florida will be reunited with its owner in Minnesota three years after disappearing thanks to a beer can photo campaign to help find homes for shelter dogs.

Monica Mathis of St. Paul was scrolling the internet on Jan. 24 when she spotted what looked like her missing dog Hazel on one of the beer cans featured in a social media post.

The post spawned from an outreach effort by Motorworks Brewing in Bradenton, Florida. The brewery was working with a local shelter to feature the faces of dogs ready for adoption.

Mathis called the shelter in Bradenton, Florida, and provided proof that the dog was hers.

A nonprofit will provide the transportation costs to get Hazel the mixed terrier to her home in Minnesota.