What presidential candidates are saying about the Iowa Caucus results delay

DES MOINES, Iowa — With results at a standstill candidates running for the Democratic nomination are moving on to New Hampshire.

New Hampshire’s primary election is set for Tuesday, February 11, a little more than a week after Iowa held its First in the Nation caucus.

Iowa Caucus Results: What’s the hold-up and what’s being done about it

Results were still pending as of Tuesday morning. Here’s what the candidates had to say about the delayed results.

The Democrat Caucus is an unmitigated disaster. Nothing works, just like they ran the Country. Remember the 5 Billion Dollar Obamacare Website, that should have cost 2% of that. The only person that can claim a very big victory in Iowa last night is “Trump”. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2020

It might be helpful to have a President and government that understand technology so this sort of thing doesn’t happen. — Andrew Yang🧢 (@AndrewYang) February 4, 2020

A member of Joe Biden’s campaign said the delays were due to a serious of failures. A letter written by Dana Remus with Biden’s campaign said there was a failure with an app that was made for precinct captains to report results back to the Democratic Party as well as a failure in the back-up telephone system.

