What presidential candidates are saying about the Iowa Caucus results delay
DES MOINES, Iowa — With results at a standstill candidates running for the Democratic nomination are moving on to New Hampshire.
New Hampshire’s primary election is set for Tuesday, February 11, a little more than a week after Iowa held its First in the Nation caucus.
Results were still pending as of Tuesday morning. Here’s what the candidates had to say about the delayed results.
A member of Joe Biden’s campaign said the delays were due to a serious of failures. A letter written by Dana Remus with Biden’s campaign said there was a failure with an app that was made for precinct captains to report results back to the Democratic Party as well as a failure in the back-up telephone system.
