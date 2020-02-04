Caucus results are delayed – check back for updates

What presidential candidates are saying about the Iowa Caucus results delay

DES MOINES, Iowa — With results at a standstill candidates running for the Democratic nomination are moving on to New Hampshire.

New Hampshire’s primary election is set for Tuesday, February 11, a little more than a week after Iowa held its First in the Nation caucus.

Iowa Caucus Results: What’s the hold-up and what’s being done about it

Results were still pending as of Tuesday morning.  Here’s what the candidates had to say about the delayed results.

A member of Joe Biden’s campaign said the delays were due to a serious of failures.  A letter written by Dana Remus with Biden’s campaign said there was a failure with an app that was made for precinct captains to report results back to the Democratic Party as well as a failure in the back-up telephone system.

