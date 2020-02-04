Twitter memes roast the Democratic party over delayed Iowa Caucus results

DES MOINES, Iowa — Twitter users know, the community doesn’t hold back when something goes wrong. And the solution tends to be memes.

Results from the 2020 Iowa Caucus started with gusto when President Donald Trump was named Iowa’s Republican nominee just a half hour after the caucuses began.

Hours later, with no sign of results from the Democratic party, statements explaining the delay started coming out.

On Monday evening, February 3rd, Iowa’s Democratic Party Communications Director Mandy McClure said the delay was happening for two reasons: “quality checks and the fact that the IDP is reporting out three data sets for the first time.”

McClure later said “inconsistencies” were found in the reporting. Precinct captains reported different experiences while using a new app that was made for result sharing. Click here to see what they say worked and didn’t work on caucus night.

With delayed results, the internet got restless and Twitter users didn’t hold back their feelings on the matter of “quality control.”

Live look at the Democrat Party doing 'quality control' pic.twitter.com/YCiJIeiYry — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) February 4, 2020

Live look at the quality control room #IowaCaucuses pic.twitter.com/tCJAZNmOdI — Joaquin 🅙 (@reaIChapo) February 4, 2020

Live feed of the Democratic Party doing quality control at the #IowaCaucuses pic.twitter.com/LFsShAxQBm — Adrian Aguirre (@greyweather_) February 4, 2020

Is it just me or is this “quality control” delay seeming… suspicious? #IowaCaucuses pic.twitter.com/BGZzXRpCYa — Stephanie Seller (@captainsteffers) February 4, 2020