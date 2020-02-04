× Snowfall on track starting Wednesday evening… Light shoveling expected

Clouds, a few innocent flakes of snow and a chilly wind will highlight the rest of our day with temperatures in the lower 30s. Any flakes flying this afternoon will be focused along and south of Highway 34 from Burlington, IA to Galesburg, IL. No accumulation is expected.

We’ll enhance the cloudiness for the next 24 hours as our next storm system promises some snowfall for most of the area.

This system is still on track to arrive Wednesday evening before ending around lunchtime on Thursday. 1 to 3 inches is the range we’re anticipating with the higher amounts farther south and east of the Quad Cities as you go. Downstate Illinois will likely see amounts a couple of inches more.

The weather pattern in the days ahead will be more clouds than sun with highs around 30 and overnight lows around the 20 degree mark.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Here’s a look at the hour-by-hour forecast from the StormTrack 8 Weather App!

