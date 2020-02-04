First look at how much snow you may shovel Thursday

It's been almost two weeks since we've gotten snow and that will certainly change by Wednesday evening.
Heavier snow is expected for downstate Illinois, but we still stand to receive 2-4 inches. That's an initial estimation and we'll have maps showing snowfall accumulations later today or tomorrow.
Light snow will begin after dinnertime Wednesday, with light snow continuing into late-morning Thursday. Keep in mind, heavier snow is likely down Interstate 74, toward Peoria and Champaign.
-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen