Nevada ditches plan to use the same reporting app as Iowa caucuses

Delayed results coming from the Iowa Caucus has prompted the next state in line to caucus, Nevada, to change their reporting plans.

Nevada is set to hold its caucus on February 22. The party planned to use the same app that Iowa used for reporting its results, according to a report by CNN. But not anymore.

A statement from the Nevada State Democratic Party indicated they were going to go a different direction.

“We will not be employing the same app or vendor used in the Iowa caucus,” said William McCurdy II, Nevada’s State Democratic Party Chair. “We have already developed a series of backups and redundant reporting systems, and are currently evaluating the best path forward.”

The app in question was built to collect and report the caucus results, but some precinct officials in Iowa said they had trouble reporting the results of their caucuses through the app.

The software issues were the start of a cascading series of problems — including difficulties getting through on the phone to report results after precinct officials had trouble with the app — that led the Iowa Democratic Party (IDP) to hold off on releasing results on Monday night.

The Democratic National Committee sent an email to presidential campaigns the Thursday before the caucus, including details about the app, but saying “the reporting app was not built by the DNC team. We are sharing on behalf of the vendor and IDP .”

Troy Price, the chair of the IDP, told campaigns in a letter obtained by CNN that a “coding issue” with the app was preventing it from transmitting accurate data.

“While the app was recording data accurately, it was reporting out only partial data,” Price wrote. “This issue was identified and fixed.” Price added that paper backups have successfully validated the data that made it into the app.

The app was built by Shadow Inc., a person familiar with the app told CNN. Shadow’s involvement was first reported by HuffPost. On its website, Shadow describes itself as a technology company serving progressive campaigns, and says that its employees previously worked for Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama’s campaigns, as well as the AFL-CIO and the DNC. Shadow didn’t respond to multiple requests for comment.

A CNN review of IDP’s expenditures showed that it had made payments to Shadow, the company that built the app, in 2019, totaling more than $60,000.

One precinct chair in Iowa describing the failure of the app, saying that the app got stuck on the very last step when reporting results, which was uploading a picture of the precinct’s results.

The chair said they were finally able to upload and screenshotted what they uploaded. Then the app showed different numbers than what they had submitted as captured in their screenshot.

A Democratic source tells CNN that the issue seems to lie with a major coding error in the app that was discovered once data started flowing into the IDP, and party officials began to see discrepancies in the three data streams as the results started coming. The source said that it took time for party officials to identify the issue and try to address it, and they noted there was not a problem with the raw data being put in by the individual precincts.

