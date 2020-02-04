× Join WQAD News 8 and Wear RED This Friday!

You’re going to be seeing RED this Friday. Here’s why.



Friday, February 7th is the 16th Annual National Wear Red Day. It’s organized every year by the American Heart Association and the “Go Red For Women” Movement. February is also American Heart Month.

Everyone is encouraged to wear red to show their support for heart health, specifically women survivors of heart attack and stroke. Cardiovascular disease kills one woman every 80 seconds and takes more lives than all forms of cancer combined. Heart disease and stroke also impact the lives of 1 in 3 women – or 1/3 of mothers, sisters and friends – and cardiac events are on the rise in young women in their 20s.

Fortunately, that can be changed, because 80% of cardiac and stroke events may be prevented with education and action. That’s why the Go Red For Women Movement was created and National Wear Red Day furthers that mission. By donating to Go Red For Women, you help support educational programs to increase women’s awareness and critical research to discover scientific knowledge about cardiovascular health.

SAVE THE DATE: WQAD News 8 is a proud Media Sponsor of the annual Quad Cities Heart Ball, which takes place February 29, 2020. Click here for more information about that upcoming event.

For more information on the American Heart Association, click here.

For more information on the “Go Red For Women” Movement, click here.