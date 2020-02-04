“It looks really bad,” University professors predict changes are coming to Iowa’s caucus system

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- Once caucuses closed for the evening, several hours went by and Iowa's Democratic party had no results to show.

"General reaction I'm hearing from folks is a complete disappointment," said PJ Foley. Foley is an adjunct political science professor at St. Ambrose University.

According to the Iowa Democratic Party, there was a delay in results due to inconsistencies in reporting.

"People are unsure, people are un-trusting of what's going on," said Foley.

The University's Political Science Department Head, Dr. William Parsons, agrees the Iowa caucus is at risk.

"The appearance of all this- it looks really bad," said Dr. Parsons. "All of this attention is on them, and these sorts of mistakes really work against the argument for keeping it."

But Doctor Parsons said this is not the first time trouble has plagued the Iowa caucuses - and it goes across party lines.

"You can go back to 2012 – it’s not just democrats but republicans too," said Dr. Parsons.

The Republican Party also running into reporting issues during their 2012 caucus.

"Initially, Rick Santorum was declared the winner," Dr. Parsons said. "There was a precinct chair in Clinton County that did not return their ballots and then a few days later when they finally got those and counted them, it ended up that Mitt Romney was the winner in Iowa."

It's a unique political process now under intense scrutiny, with the future of Iowa caucuses at stake, and the rest of the nation watching.

"I would say that in 2024 we will probably have a different 'First of the Nation'," said Foley.

The Iowa Democratic Party Communications Director Mandy McClure issued the following statement Tuesday, February 4:

"Today we informed campaigns that we will be releasing the majority of caucus results at 4p.m. CST. Moving forward — just like we would would have on caucus night — we will continue to release results as we are able to. We are also executing our plans and procedures to gather the paper documents and chasing any additional precincts to report results as we normally would on caucus night."