Iowa caucus turnout on pace to match 2016 levels

(AP) — Turnout for the Iowa caucuses is on pace to match 2016 levels based on early data.

That’s according to a state party official on Monday night. At some caucus sites there have been long lines and delays, with the caucus starting about an hour late at a downtown Iowa City precinct.

The Democratic county party chairman in Polk County, Iowa’s largest county, says the party printed tens of thousands of extra voter registration forms but some sites are running out. About 170,000 people participated in 2016.

The high-water mark for the contest was 2008, when nearly 240,000 participated.

