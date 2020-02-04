Iowa Caucus Results: What’s the hold-up and what’s being done about it

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Several hours have passed since precincts across Iowa wrapped up their caucuses on Monday, February 3, yet results from the Democratic party remain a mystery.

ABC News reported that the Democratic Party was expected to spend Tuesday tracking down precinct leaders who didn't report their numbers, according to a volunteer with the party. They planned to collect the numbers via phone call or with an in-person visit from the party.

Precinct captains were asked to file their results via an app or call them in. Some local precinct captains had different experiences with the app, one reporting the app was giving him issues while the other said there was no problem sending the results that way.

A spokesperson from the Iowa Democratic Party said the results were late because of "quality checks" and the added task of reporting three sets of data from each precinct. In those data reports, the party later said they had found "inconsistencies" and were following a paper trail to verify the numbers.

Related: Iowa is changing its caucus rules, here's what's different in 2020

Precinct captains were asked to file their results via an app or call them in. Some local precinct captains had different experiences with the app, one reporting the app was giving him issues while the other said there was no problem sending the results that way.

Results were expected to be released sometime on Tuesday.

Related:

Iowa Caucus results will be posted here when they become available

Twitter memes roast the Democratic party over delayed Iowa Caucus results

Here is Jim Mertens’ take on the delay in the Democratic party’s Iowa Caucus results

Iowa Caucus: Live delegate tracker