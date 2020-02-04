In the Kitchen with Fareway: How to Choose Healthy Canned Fruits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

February is National Canned Food Month and so this month, Fareway Food Stores is showing us how to choose cans that are healthy, affordable, and easy to use!

On Tuesday, February 4th during Good Morning Quad Cities, Dietitian Whitney Hemmer focused on canned fruits and what to look out for when buying these items:

Canned Fruit in Heavy Syrup

Heavy syrup contains water, corn syrup and sugar, and it has the most calories of the three. A 15-1/4-ounce can of sliced peaches contains about 10 ounces of fruit and 2/3 cup of syrup, which adds about 200 calories.

Canned Fruit in Light Syrup

Light syrup is made from water and sugar. A 15-ounce can featuring light syrup contains about the same volume of peaches (10 ounces) and a little over 1/2 cup of syrup, tacking on about 85 calories.

Canned Fruit in Juice

Juice-packed fruits are packaged in juice concentrate that has been diluted with water. A 14-ounce can of juice-packed peaches contains roughly the same amount of fruit and about 1/2 cup of juice for only about 60 additional calories.