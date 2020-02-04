Caucus results are delayed – check back for updates

Historic Rock Island estate gets $2,500 for restoration project

Posted 9:57 am, February 4, 2020, by

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — A nonprofit preservation organization has given the Hauberg Civic Center a $2,500 grant.

Landmarks Illinois announced Tuesday, February 4 that $16,000 in grant money would be divided among seven preservation projects across the state.

The Hauberg’s money is set to be used for a re-glazing project on the carriage house at the mansion.

The estate, which dates back to 1911, is cared for by a group called Friends of Hauberg.

Read More: Century-old artwork found hidden under paint and wallpaper at Hauberg Center

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.