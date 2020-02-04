Here’s when Democrats plan to start releasing Iowa Caucus results

(AP) — Democratic Party officials in Iowa are planning to release a majority of the delayed caucus results by 4 p.m.

Iowa Caucus results will be posted here when they become available

Officials with the Iowa Democratic Party said the delays were due to issues with its reporting app and the new set of rules when it comes to which numbers get reported.

Party officials in Iowa told the presidential campaigns the news as voters across Iowa, and the rest of the country, waited for results in its first-in-the-nation presidential contest.

Frustrated presidential candidates went ahead in their campaigning. Most of them in next-up New Hampshire.