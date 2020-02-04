Democratic Presidential Candidates say they want full Iowa caucus totals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, IOWA -- A majority of the Democratic Presidential Candidates are in New Hampshire, trying to turn their focus on the Tuesday, February 11th, primary. The Democratic winner of Iowa is still unclear, but the Iowa Democratic Party did release 62% of totals.

"The Iowa Democratic party caucuses were unacceptable," Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Troy Price said. "We want Iowans to be confident in the results and in the process. We have said all along that we were going to make these caucuses the most transparent possible. This year, we are reporting out more data than we have ever reported before, so we are going to take the time we need to verify the results."

With 62% precincts reporting, Buttigieg had 26.9% of state delegate equivalents, followed by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders at 25.1%, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren with 18.3% and former Vice President Joe Biden at 15.6%.

Price says there was a coding error in a new app used to report results. Price said the party had to move to manual reporting, which is taking longer than expected.

"I'm very proud to tell you that last night in Iowa, we received more votes on the first and second round than any other candidate," Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders said. "That is, with 62% of the vote in for some reason in Iowa, they're having a little bit of trouble counting votes."

"A little later than we anticipated, but better late than never," Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg said. "Official verified caucus results are coming in from the State of Iowa. They're not complete, but results are in from a majority of precincts, and they show our campaign in first place."

"I just don't understand what that means, to release half the data," Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren said. " I think they ought to get it together and release all of the data."

Iowa Democratic Party Chair, Troy Price, says there will be a thorough and independent review of what happened at the caucuses on February 3rd.

"I suspect I could speak for all the candidate, all of their supporters, and the people of Iowa, that the Iowa Democratic Party has not been able to come up with timely election results," Sanders said.