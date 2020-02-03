What the Iowa caucuses mean for Illinois voters in the QC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois — After the Iowa caucuses are complete, the Illinois primary will be one month away.

Democratic presidential candidates have made multiple campaign stops in the Quad Cities prior to the Iowa caucus. Voters in Illinois won’t be able to participate, but they can watch.

“For me it’s just interesting to watch,” says one Illinois voter. “But I don’t think it will impact me personally.”

Caucus night is a big night for Iowans and the future election. And those who live on the Illinois side of the Mississippi River have the front row seat.

“We’re almost ringside seat,” says Rock Island Republican Party Chairman, Drue Mielke. “We aren’t in it, but we’re watching.”

“We probably are the largest metropolitan area on the Iowa border, certainly on the Mississippi River,” says Illinois State Representative Michael Halpin.

Halpin says even though they have no voice in the Iowa caucus, Illinois voters should take advantage of the candidates in town.

“You can get them in person, ask them questions, take pictures, you know - get a sense of who they are as a person,” says Representative Halpin.

A presidential caucus takes place in six states including Iowa. It’s an event that determines how the rest of the election will play out.

“It’s very interesting, it’s nothing like a primary at all,” says Mielke. “We don’t have anything like that in Illinois.”

“Many times candidates who aren’t very successful in Iowa and can’t demonstrate that, they have a good organization and can really campaign and have supporters,” Halpin says. “Sometimes they aren’t around by the time the March primary roles around.”

The Illinois primary takes place March 17th, the same day as Arizona, Ohio and Florida.