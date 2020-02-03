× What caucuses are really like across the Hawkeye State

DES MOINES, Iowa — There were nearly 1,700 caucus precincts across Iowa to kick off the 2020 presidential election cycle.

Each precinct is different. They vary in size, location, and even the rules can change slightly from place to place.

Here’s a look at some different caucus sites, and what each one brings to the total delegate count.

Downtown Des Moines

Two caucuses took place inside Carver Elementary School; one in the gym for Democrats and another in the library for Republicans.

This precinct saw a total of 138 voters.

At the Democratic caucus, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Pete Buttigieg were the only candidates that were considered viable after the first count.

Christy Hartmann said she’s voted in “lots and lots” of caucuses. She said Pete Buttigieg “makes the most sense” and she’s anticipating a 3-way tie: Biden, Bernie and Pete. pic.twitter.com/y2Q5qVYUZI — Rose White (@rosekellywhite) February 4, 2020

This precinct is showing support for Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders. pic.twitter.com/xNVE1zCUzI — Rose White (@rosekellywhite) February 4, 2020

While the Democrats are filling the gym at this elementary school, the Republican caucus is happening across the hall in the library. Neil McDonald is leading 2 precincts here. He’s not anticipating a large turnout but says there will be at least 2 votes: his and his daughter’s. pic.twitter.com/MmZuSlrHVg — Rose White (@rosekellywhite) February 4, 2020

It’s caucus time! This Klobuchar supporter got here just in time. A stack of unused signs is left at the registration table. pic.twitter.com/4a3ZYpfHan — Rose White (@rosekellywhite) February 4, 2020

First alignment:

1. Biden

2. Buttigieg

3. Sanders (taking up that corner)

4. Yang pic.twitter.com/IzEd6jZOnM — Rose White (@rosekellywhite) February 4, 2020

Candidates not caucused for in the first alignment:

Bennet

Bloomberg

Steyer

Gabbard

Patrick pic.twitter.com/CCPOZjrMAD — Rose White (@rosekellywhite) February 4, 2020

Bernie has the most supporters in this precinct. Followed by strong support for Warren and Buttigieg. Biden also has a group but it wasn’t viable. pic.twitter.com/bCrL7fBuJE — Rose White (@rosekellywhite) February 4, 2020

Each group in the first alignment needed 15 percent of the vote to be viable.

Sanders: 47%

Warren: 20%

Buttigieg: 15%

Biden: 11%

Klobuchar: 4%

Yang: 3% — Rose White (@rosekellywhite) February 4, 2020

Bettendorf Precinct 21

A WQAD News 8 viewer who attended a caucus said there was some turmoil between the first and second counts.

The precinct started with 116 voters. As a general rule for the Iowa Caucus, candidates have to have support from 15% of the room to be considered viable. At this precinct, that meant there had to be at least 18 people in each group.

After the first alignment, 16 people had assembled into a group of support for Joe Biden; a group of 17 gathered to support Elizabeth Warren. Although each group picked up one extra supporter, Biden got edged out in the final count, having a total of 17 supporters.

That precinct ended with the most support going to Bernie Sanders, followed by Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren.

Muscatine

A precinct in Muscatine used their 2020 caucus to try something new, and held the entire event in Spanish for the first time.

Nearly 3,400 Latino voters were able to participate in the caucus entirely in their own language.

Donahue

A small caucus in Allen’s Grove, just outside of Donahue, met at a fire station. Twenty-nine people turned out to support their candidates. In under 40 minutes the group decided that Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders would get the bulk of their support.

Satellite Caucus

On Drake University’s campus, 71 people gathered for a satellite caucus, which are held around the country and abroad for those who can’t be home during caucus time. At this Des Moines satellite caucus, each candidate needed 11 supporters to be considered viable.

#IowaCaucus there’s 71 people here at the satellite caucus at @DrakeUniversity, meaning each candidate needs 11 supporters in order to be viable. So far, @BernieSanders and @ewarren have the most supporters pic.twitter.com/Kr9EzDYGVw — Andrea Flores (@AndreaFlores_TV) February 3, 2020

#IowaCaucus Campaign teams are hard at work convincing caucus-goers to choose a new candidate — after only @BernieSanders and @ewarren were viable at this satellite caucus, with Sen. Sanders drumming up more supporters. pic.twitter.com/pE2n43Homl — Andrea Flores (@AndreaFlores_TV) February 3, 2020

#IowaCaucus Here at the satellite caucus at Drake university, @BernieSanders was awarded 5 delegates and @ewarren was awarded 2 delegates pic.twitter.com/MrsFXknl3G — Andrea Flores (@AndreaFlores_TV) February 3, 2020