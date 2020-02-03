What caucuses are really like across the Hawkeye State
DES MOINES, Iowa — There were nearly 1,700 caucus precincts across Iowa to kick off the 2020 presidential election cycle.
Each precinct is different. They vary in size, location, and even the rules can change slightly from place to place.
Here’s a look at some different caucus sites, and what each one brings to the total delegate count.
Downtown Des Moines
Two caucuses took place inside Carver Elementary School; one in the gym for Democrats and another in the library for Republicans.
This precinct saw a total of 138 voters.
At the Democratic caucus, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Pete Buttigieg were the only candidates that were considered viable after the first count.
Bettendorf Precinct 21
A WQAD News 8 viewer who attended a caucus said there was some turmoil between the first and second counts.
The precinct started with 116 voters. As a general rule for the Iowa Caucus, candidates have to have support from 15% of the room to be considered viable. At this precinct, that meant there had to be at least 18 people in each group.
After the first alignment, 16 people had assembled into a group of support for Joe Biden; a group of 17 gathered to support Elizabeth Warren. Although each group picked up one extra supporter, Biden got edged out in the final count, having a total of 17 supporters.
That precinct ended with the most support going to Bernie Sanders, followed by Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren.
Muscatine
A precinct in Muscatine used their 2020 caucus to try something new, and held the entire event in Spanish for the first time.
Nearly 3,400 Latino voters were able to participate in the caucus entirely in their own language.
Donahue
A small caucus in Allen’s Grove, just outside of Donahue, met at a fire station. Twenty-nine people turned out to support their candidates. In under 40 minutes the group decided that Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders would get the bulk of their support.
Satellite Caucus
On Drake University’s campus, 71 people gathered for a satellite caucus, which are held around the country and abroad for those who can’t be home during caucus time. At this Des Moines satellite caucus, each candidate needed 11 supporters to be considered viable.