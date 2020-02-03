Trump campaign holds conference in West Des Moines on caucus day

(WOI) WEST DES MOINES — Members of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign are holding a live press conference at the Sheraton in West Des Moines.

Monday is caucus day, so it’s all hands on deck for most presidential campaigns, including the incumbent’s.

While the president himself is not in Iowa, Donald Trump Jr., Eric and Lara Trump, as well as Trump 2020 Campaign Manager Brad Pascale and other high-level surrogates are speaking on his behalf, both at the Sheraton and at various caucus locations later Monday night.

Republican caucuses run a little differently from Democratic ones. While the Democrats are based mostly on discussion and grouping, the Republican caucuses are based on a secret ballot system in which all participants write down who they want and submit it.

The ballots are then counted up, and whichever candidate has the most representation wins the precinct.