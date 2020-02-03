Undecided? Hear from the candidates vying for the democratic nomination for president

As they’ve been on the campaign trail, our crew at WQAD News 8 has talked with several candidates vying for the democratic nomination for president.

Here are some interviews to revisit as you make your decisions heading into caucus night.

WQAD Interviews: Michael Bennet

Biden makes last-minute push to Quad City caucus-goers

WQAD Interviews: Pete Buttigieg

Web Exclusive: Interview with Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Democratic Presidential Candidate Tom Steyer stops in Davenport on final push before caucus

WQAD interviews Elizabeth Warren

WQAD interviews Andrew Yang

Looking for another candidate? Click to find information on Michael Bloomberg | Tulsi Gabbard | Deval Patrick | Bernie Sanders