Two people dead, 1 injured in shooting at Texas A&M University-Commerce residence hall

(CNN) — Two people were killed Monday and a third person was wounded after a shooting in a residence hall on the campus of Texas A&M University-Commerce, the school said.

The shooting occurred in Pride Rock residence hall, the school said in a post on Twitter.

The wounded victim has been taken to a hospital, the school said.

The school canceled classes for the day and evening and recommended that students, faculty and staff shelter in place as a precaution. The shelter in place was lifted a little less than two hours later.

Police are actively investigating, the school said.

As of August 2016, those who hold an current and valid concealed handgun license in Texas are allowed to carry a concealed handgun on certain parts of the campus. Handgun license holders are also allowed to store the weapon in a safe in their campus housing, according to the policy.

Commerce is about 67 miles northeast of Dallas.