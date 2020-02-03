Virtually see a caucus from start to finish

Can’t see the stream? Tap here!

DONAHUE, Iowa — At nearly 1,700 precinct locations, voters across Iowa are gathering to show support for their favorite candidates vying for a nomination into the 2020 presidential election.

Allen’s Grove caucusgoers selected Pete Buttigieg over Bernie Sanders 12:11

WQAD News 8 had a crew at a small precinct in Donahue, which meets at a fire station on North Main Street.

Watch as this caucus precinct makes their decisions on who to support.