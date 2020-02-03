Live caucus results here

Virtually see a caucus from start to finish

Posted 6:52 pm, February 3, 2020, by , Updated at 07:50PM, February 3, 2020

Can’t see the stream? Tap here!

DONAHUE, Iowa — At nearly 1,700 precinct locations, voters across Iowa are gathering to show support for their favorite candidates vying for a nomination into the 2020 presidential election.

Allen’s Grove caucusgoers selected Pete Buttigieg over Bernie Sanders 12:11

Get live updates from our coverage in Des Moines, click here.

WQAD News 8 had a crew at a small precinct in Donahue, which meets at a fire station on North Main Street.

Watch as this caucus precinct makes their decisions on who to support.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.