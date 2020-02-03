Latino voters participate in first ever spanish-speaking caucus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSCATINE, Iowa -- Latino voters in Muscatine had the opportunity to participate in one of the state's first-ever bilingual caucuses.

The League of United Latin-American Citizens, or LULAC, organized the caucus at Muscatine Comm

unity College. Bi-lingual caucus chairs were on hand to instruct voters entirely in Spanish. In total, about 85 voters arrived to caucus.

According to LULAC's Iowa State Director, Nick Salazar, last year's caucus only brought in 3,000 Latino voters state-wide. This year, Salazar said he hopes the option of a bi-lingual caucus allows voters to feel more empowered.

"People can participate in the political process but if the process isn't being taken place in their language, or if the environment isn't familiar... they're more likely to be intimidated and not participate," said Salazar.

He said he wanted to make sure his caucus site was inclusive so that everybody in the community could participate.

"When people think about Iowa they think Iowa is mostly white farmers," said Salazar. "But the reality is that we have a significant Latino population... especially in Muscatine."

According to LULAC, 6.2% of Iowa's population is made up of Latinos. Muscatine ranks among the top five counties in the state with the most registered Latino voters.