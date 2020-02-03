× It’s been 61 years since “the day the music died”

The name is obviously hyperbolic, but “the day the music died” is still one that lives on in the minds of many of the people who were there when Buddy Holly’s plane crashed on February 3rd, 1959.

Immortalized into the public consciousness by Don Mclean’s 1971 classic song “American Pie”, February 3rd marks the anniversary of a plane crash just outside of Mason City, Iowa that killed three early trailblazers of rock ‘n’ roll.

The story goes that the 22-year-old rock ‘n’ roll singer and songwriter Buddy Holly, leader of the band, The Crickets, had chartered a Beechcraft Bonanza plane to fly to the next stop on their Winter Dance Party Tour, Moorehead Minnesota, after their tour bus experienced mechanical difficulties. Joining most of the band on the plane were 28-year old songwriter and disk jockey J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson and the 17-year-old Spanish-influenced singer Ritchie Valens, two other artists participating in the tour.

Taking off from Mason City, Iowa, the plane faced almost immediate trouble due to poor weather conditions. The snowy night caused the plane to crash just six miles away from the location of their last concert. All three musicians and the pilot were killed.

The crash changed that era of rock ‘n’ roll, as Buddy Holly and his self-written songs in particular were influential in their day and on later artists like Bob Dylan and Paul McCartney. Bands still go on the Winter Dance Party Tour and play on the Surf Ballroom stage to honor the legacy of the three lost icons.

An additional factoid for iPhone owners: If you ask Siri “when did the music die,” she will name February 3rd.