Illinois sold $40-million of pot in January, $8-million of that was to non-residents

CHICAGO, Illinois– The numbers are in, legalizing cannabis in Illinois has brought in $39,247,840 in the first month.

The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation says statewide marijuana sales in January totaled $39,247,840.83.

The department says Illinois dispensaries sold 972,045 items over the 31-day period. The break down of sales to Illinois residents totaled $30,611,632.22, while sales to out-of-state residents totaled $8,636,208.61.

“The successful launch of the Illinois’ legal cannabis industry represents new opportunities for entrepreneurs and the very communities that have historically been harmed by the failed war on drugs,” said Toi Hutchinson, Senior Advisor for Cannabis Control to Gov. Pritzker. “The administration is dedicated to providing multiple points of entry into this new industry, from dispensary owners to transporters, to ensure legalization is equitable and accessible for all Illinoisans.”

Last month, the Illinois Department of Agriculture released applications for cannabis infuser, craft grower and transporter licenses. The applications are available on the department’s website.

IDOA will begin accepting completed applications on Friday, February 14 and all cannabis infuser, transporter, and craft Grower applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. CST on Monday, March 16, 2020. Social equity applicants will receive additional points on their application and are eligible to receive technical assistance, grants, low-interest loans, and fee reductions and waivers.