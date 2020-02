× Hy-Vees in the QC are no longer open 24 hours

QUAD CITIES– Hy-Vee stores in the Quad Cities are no longer 24 hours.

According to their website and signs posted on the doors, QC Hy-Vees will now only be open 5:00 a.m., to midnight.

Employees confirmed all QC locations except the Elmore Hy-Vee will be changing to these hours.