Clouds returning… Light mix the next couple of days

Plenty of sunshine during the morning is slowly giving way to more clouds this afternoon as temperatures are in the 40s across the area.

These same clouds will thicken during the evening squeezing out some light drizzle as temperatures will remain above freezing. However, some light freezing drizzle or even some light snow will be mixed overnight as temperatures dip around the upper 20s.

Tuesday morning commute may be slick in spots on untreated roadways especially in rural areas. Otherwise, wet surfaces expected on active routes. The rest of the day will be highlighted with clouds and brisk winds at times with highs just above the freezing mark.

That night into Wednesday, any leftover moisture will be in the form of some light snow or flurries with high just over 30.

We’ll keep it dry for the rest of the week with seasonal highs right around the lower 30s.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

