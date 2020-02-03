× Clouds make a quick comeback

After the beautiful day yesterday, we will see slightly cooler temperatures and some more clouds later this afternoon. Temperatures are going to remain more on the mild side as highs will be in the low to mid 40s but we are tracking a system that will return the cloud cover.

Expect some drizzle later this afternoon as clouds build and once temperatures drop below freezing, we will see some light freezing rain. Overnight, there will be a transition to light snow with on and off snow flurries through Tuesday. This event is not going to be very impactful if at all, but there may be some slick spots to deal with during your Tuesday morning commute.

Wednesday may see some leftover snow flurries, but we will be drying out for the most part the rest of the work week.

Clouds will hold through the next few days as this system moves out to the east but luckily we aren’t expecting another gloomy and grey week. The sunshine will return for the latter half of the work week. Temperatures throughout the week do favor more above average with another possible 40 degree day next weekend. We see another chance for rain and snow early next week.