Burlington Police warn of eBay scam

BURLINGTON, Iowa– In a post on Facebook, the Burlington police warn a new scam is targeting users with eBay.

Police say they send you a fake check and attempt to get you to send them photos of $2,100 in Ebay cards.

Police say just throw the information in the garbage.

Do not attempt to cash the check because if it is not discovered to be fake by your bank, you could be responsible for the amount of the check. You do not need to call the police if you have received one and did not cash the check or try to collect by cashing the check. Simply destroy the letter. If you feel you have been a victim of the scam and suffered a financial loss you are welcome to contact the police to report it.

See the letter yourself below.