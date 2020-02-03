Biden makes last-minute push to Quad City caucus-goers

By Rose White, WZZM

With less than 12 hours before the first in the nation Iowa caucus, former Vice President Joe Biden made his final appeals to voters. Speaking to News 8, Biden said he’s feeling good about the caucus.

“There is so much at stake in this election,” he said. “It starts here in Iowa. This is where democracy begins.”

In Des Moines the day of the caucus, Joe Biden says the Quad Cities area represents economic concerns across America. He says they should caucus for him tonight because as president, he’ll promote policies that boost the middle class. @wqad #IowaCaucuses pic.twitter.com/0WE4QG1bcD — Rose White (@rosekellywhite) February 3, 2020

Biden has positioned himself as the Democratic force that can beat President Donald Trump in the general election. He said as he campaigned across Iowa, voters were engaged and concerned about the state of the country.

“They’re looking for who can get elected, number one. Number two who can get their agenda passed if in fact they’re elected. Because they’re all progressive agendas and it’s going to be a game changer if you are able to pass it,” Biden said.

In the last several days leading up to the caucus, Biden and his wife Jill Biden campaigned in the Quad Cities area and Muscatine. He said this area was a focus for them because it’s representative of America.

“Think about it. There’s a lot of union people, a lot of hardworking people where I come from, there’s a lot of people that are struggling,” he said, explaining that the middle class is hurting. “The middle class has taken a hit. The working class has difficultly rising up.”

Biden pointed to Trump’s trade policies and their impact on manufacturing.

“I think that (Quad Cities voters) reflect what I find all across America, a desire to say ‘Look, just give me a chance. Give me a chance. Let’s even the tables again. Let’s have a president that we can look to and trust their judgement.’”

Biden said it’s “average, hardworking people” who built America and they are being cut out now. But he urged them to caucus for him Monday night because he believes he is the candidate most likely to unite the Democratic party and build bridges among lawmakers to get policies passed.

“I think it’s critically important that they understand number one, who is most likely to beat Trump. Who can help bring along a Democratic Senate so we are in a position to keep a Democratic House, so we are in a position to make the significant changes on healthcare, on the environment, on education, on access to education, a trade policy that makes sense. That we are once again the manufacturing capital of the world.”

Biden is competing against a crowd of Democratic candidates in Monday’s Iowa caucus. However, there are several candidates at the top, including Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg.

The caucuses start at 7 p.m. across the state.

Looking for your caucus location? Click here

