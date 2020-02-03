× Biden in Iowa: ‘We have to rebuild the backbone of this country’

DES MOINES — Former Vice President Joe Biden spoke to a crowd at Drake University’s Olmsted Center in Des Moines as caucus results trickled in Monday night.

“We cannot allow Donald Trump to be reelected to the United States presidency again,” Biden said. “I”m ready to give him a new nickname, the former President Trump.”

Biden’s speech followed that of Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who took the stage first after the Iowa Democratic Party announced that results submitted via the app were delayed due to “inconsistencies in the reporting of three sets of results.”

As of 10:40 p.m. Monday, only 2% of first alignment and final alignment totals had been reported.

“Each and every one of us knows, that deep in our bones that everything our nation stands for is at stake,” Biden said.

In the very preliminary set of results, Biden was fifth in both the first and final alignments, unable to top 13% in either category.

Biden’s campaign general counsel Dana Remus issued a letter to the Iowa Democratic Party on Monday night, stating in part that “the campaigns deserve full explanations and relevant information regarding the methods of quality control you are employing, and an opportunity to respond, before any official results are released.”