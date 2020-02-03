× 2020 State of the Union: Where to watch and what to expect

The political sphere has been so busy that some people may not remember that this year’s State of the Union address is set to be given, as usual. Here’s what you need to know.

Coinciding with the final stages of the President Trump’s impeachment trial and the aftermath of the Iowa Caucus, the yearly State of the Union address is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, February 4th, 2020 at 8 p.m. CST.

The speech will be broadcast on major news networks, including on ABC. Many of these outlets also livestream the speech to their websites and YouTube channels, including the White House itself.

The speech comes the day before the Senate casts the final vote on whether or not to impeach President Trump on the two articles of impeachment that were presented to the legislative body. It is the second time a president has delivered the yearly address amidst his impeachment trial, following Bill Clinton’s 1999 State of the Union. Despite the cloud of impeachment hanging over the proceedings, White House officials have come out to say that they are expecting President Trump to not emphasize the impeachment a great deal and focus primarily on addressing the people and staying true to many of the President’s usual talking points, such as trade deals, border security, and religious freedom.

Giving the Democrat Party rebuttal to the President’s speech is the governor of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer.