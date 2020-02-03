Find your caucus precinct here

2020 State of the Union: Where to watch and what to expect

Posted 1:13 pm, February 3, 2020, by , Updated at 11:35AM, February 3, 2020

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 05: President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol Building on February 5, 2019 in Washington, DC. President Trump's second State of the Union address was postponed one week due to the partial government shutdown. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The political sphere has been so busy that some people may not remember that this year’s State of the Union address is set to be given, as usual. Here’s what you need to know.

Coinciding with the final stages of the President Trump’s impeachment trial and the aftermath of the Iowa Caucus, the yearly State of the Union address is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, February 4th, 2020 at 8 p.m. CST.

The speech will be broadcast on major news networks, including on ABC. Many of these outlets also livestream the speech to their websites and YouTube channels, including the White House itself.

The speech comes the day before the Senate casts the final vote on whether or not to impeach President Trump on the two articles of impeachment that were presented to the legislative body. It is the second time a president has delivered the yearly address amidst his impeachment trial, following Bill Clinton’s 1999 State of the Union. Despite the cloud of impeachment hanging over the proceedings,  White House officials have come out to say that they are expecting President Trump to not emphasize the impeachment a great deal and focus primarily on addressing the people and staying true to many of the President’s usual talking points, such as trade deals, border security, and religious freedom.

Giving the Democrat Party rebuttal to the President’s speech is the governor of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer.

