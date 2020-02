Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We talk high school football with Moline Football Coach Mike Morrissey, Fulton Football Coach Patrick Lower and Orion Football Coach Chip Filler. From the IHSA District decision to who pushed them to become a coach we talk about many topics.

The FCA story of the week features Annawan Senior Julian Samuels.

