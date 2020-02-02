Iowa knocks off Illinois

Posted 11:04 pm, February 2, 2020, by

Iowa beats Illinois 72-65 to keep them in the race in the Big Ten.  We have complete coverage from this big border battle.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.