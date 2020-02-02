Want to watch Phil make his annual forecast? Click here.
Watch: Here’s Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke’s Groundhog Day prediction
-
What are the chances February is colder than January?
-
National Weather Service projects higher risk for spring flooding
-
Head in the Clouds Podcast: Flood Watch 2020
-
THIS WEEK: We’re not heading into a recession
-
Here’s how long the snow will last this morning
-
-
Ready for snow? Monday could be a doozy!
-
Millions of Americans brace for crippling ice and dangerous tornadoes as severe storms continue across the U.S.
-
‘The Beast’ tracks Wednesday morning road conditions
-
Why you should think of this weekend as TWO different winter storms
-
Telecom Pioneers Announced As Three Degree Recipient for January
-
-
Parking restrictions for declared snow emergencies
-
Flood Watch 2020: What to keep an eye on
-
Light snow heads toward the QC, won’t end until early Saturday