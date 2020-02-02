Watch: Here’s Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke’s Groundhog Day prediction

Posted 4:52 am, February 2, 2020, by , Updated at 05:38AM, February 2, 2020

(AP) -- Pennsylvania's most famous groundhog is slated to reveal whether an early spring is on the way or if winter will be staying around.

At sunrise on Sunday, members of Punxsutawney Phil's top hat-wearing inner circle are scheduled to reveal the furry forecaster's prediction.

Want to watch Phil make his annual forecast? Click here.

The annual event has its origin in a German legend that says if a furry rodent casts a shadow on Feb. 2, winter continues.  If not, spring comes early.

In reality, Phil's prediction is decided ahead of time by the group on Gobbler's Knob, a tiny hill just outside Punxsutawney. That's about 65 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.

Click here for the StormTrack 8 weather forecast

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.