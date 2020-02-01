× WONDER WOMEN Podcast: The President of a Worldwide Foundation

Powerful Women. Powerful Positions.

WONDER WOMEN is a podcast that showcases the female movers and shakers running and leading businesses, non-profits, governments, and schools across the Quad City Area, Iowa, and Illinois.

EPISODE TEN: She is the President of the John Deere Foundation and Vice President of Corporate Communications & Brand Management for John Deere. What a resume, right?

It took a lot of hard work for Mara Downing to get to where she is now, though – moving from place to place, putting other parts of life on hold, and managing opportunities vs. risks.

In this month’s podcast episode, this “Wonder Woman” explains her role as the leader of a worldwide philanthropic organization that reaches from Moline, Illinois – to across the world… and back. She talks about the female farmers they’re helping around the globe, their education efforts in the Quad Cities, and how collaboration and community are working together to create change and set up success.

We are digging deeper in this podcast, though. We ask Mara where she found confidence in tackling these major jobs, who helped pave the way, and how she uses a special group of people to challenge her and help her make a difference.

Finally, Mara describes what a Wonder Women is to her and gives sound advice for the next generation of the “Girl Power” Movement – It’s a lesson that I promise will resonate with you.

Click on the link above to hear our conversation.

